Video: Fan-cam highlights of Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur recorded their first Premier League win at Wembley yesterday afternoon.

The north Londonders recorded a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on their return to action after the international break.

Christian Eriksen scored the only goal of the game. The Danish playmaker beat Cherries keeper Asmir Begovic with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 47th-minute.

One Spurs fan in the stadium captured match highlights from his vantage point. You can see those in the video below.