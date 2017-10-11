Video: Gabriel Jesus double helps Brazil to 3-0 win over Chile
Brazil rounded off their World Cup qualification campaign with a 3-0 win over Chile.
That result, along with a win for Argentina and a draw between Colombia and Peru, meant Chile missed out on a place at Russia 2018.
Barcelona midfielder Paulinho, once of Tottenham Hotspur, opened the scoring when Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo spilled a Neymar free-kick.
Bravo’s City team-mate Gabriel Jesus then beat him twice to ensure a comfortable win for Brazil.
Here are all the goals…