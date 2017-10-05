Video: Harry Kane and Joe Hart discuss England 1-0 Slovenia

England have qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

A 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley this evening was good enough to book their place in Russia for next summer.

Gareth Southgate’s side had to wait until injury time at the end of the game before Harry Kane broke the deadlock.

After the final whistle, match-winner Kane and man of the match Joe Hart, who had kept England in the game at the other end, gave a post-match interview.

Here’s what they had to say…