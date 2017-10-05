Video: Harry Kane secures England’s qualification for 2018 World Cup with goal vs Slovenia

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane secured England’s place at the 2018 World Cup with an injury time goal against Slovenia this evening.

After a drab game at Wembley, Kane scored the only goal of the match in the closing moments when he got on the end of Kyle Walker’s excellent cross and steered the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Gareth Southgate’s side have booked a spot at the finals in Russia with a game to spare.

Here is Kane’s winning goal…