Video: Harry Kane in Spurs training ahead of Real Madrid game

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane returned to training today.

You can see the 24-year-old in action at Hotspur Way on Tuesday morning in the video below.

Kane has missed two games with the hamstring strain he picked up during the victory over Liverpool at Wembley earlier this month.

He is now in contention to return to action in tomorrow’s Champions League game against Real Madrid. Spurs’ medical staff will assess him between now and kick-off to determine whether he can play.