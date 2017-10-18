Video: Harry Winks’ individual highlights (Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks put in an assured display against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last night.

The 21-year-old England international did not look at all fazed by the occasion as he pulled the strings in a Spurs midfield that was going up against the likes of Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Winks’ performance caught the eye of the likes of Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand in the BT Sport studio. You can see analysis of the Spurs academy product’s efforts in the video below.