Video: Hugo Lloris’ stunning saves vs Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur secured a commendable 1-1 draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in last night’s Champions League clash.

The north Londoners were perhaps unfortunate not to win the game, but the hosts had chances to and, when they did, Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris proved to be in top form.

He produced a spectacular foot-save to thwart a Karim Benzema header and later produced another outstanding save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can see both saves in the video below.