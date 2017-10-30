Video: Jose Mourinho calls Romelu Lukaku untouchable

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says striker Romelu Lukaku is untouchable.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Benfica, Mourinho sung the praises of the Belgian forward and the role he plays within the team.

He insisted Lukaku, who hasn’t scored for United since September, is contributing a lot to the team even when he is not on the scoresheet.

You can hear Mourinho’s comments in the video below.