Video: Jose Mourinho praises Anthony Martial’s impact vs Spurs

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised the impact of match-winner Anthony Martial after yesterday’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Martial came off the bench to score the only goal of a 1-0 win for United.

Mourinho revealed he had told the Frenchman to come into space to link up play and combine with striker Romelu Lukaku as he prepared to come on.

The Portuguese boss also praised the efforts of the rest of his team, saying he would have been as pleased with their performance even if Martial hadn’t popped up with a winning goal.