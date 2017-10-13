Video: Jose Mourinho says Man Utd will play with nine strikers at Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side will be trialling a 1-0-9 formation against Liverpool tomorrow.

The Portuguese coach said he would be fielding one defender and nine strikers at Anfield in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Mourinho’s comments came in response to a question about whether United would be more attacking and adventurous than they were when they visited Anfield last season.

The United boss, who has never been averse to a very pragmatic approach to big away games, was clearly unimpressed by that line of questioning and sarcastically floated his idea for a new gung-ho system.

You can see Mourinho’s comments about fielding nine strikers in the video below.