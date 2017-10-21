Video: Jose Mourinho slams Man Utd players after Huddersfield defeat

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ripped into his players after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town today.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Mourinho took aim at has squad’s attitude, which he said he had never known to be so poor since he took charge at Old Trafford.

He said: “I don’t even remember a friendly match where our attitude was so poor.

“When I lose matches, I like to lose because the opponent was better and had more quality. But when you lose because of attitude, that is really bad.

“I heard Ander Herrera in his flash [television] interview saying the attitude and desire was poor. Oh my God, when a player says that, or a player feels that, I think they should all go to the press conference and explain why – because I cannot explain that.

“It concerns me because if it happened today, why can’t it happen tomorrow?”

The Red Devils went 2-0 down and were unable to find a way back into the game even after substitute Marcus Rashford had scored a goal.