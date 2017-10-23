Video: Jurgen Klopp blasts unforgivable Liverpool defending against Spurs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed his side’s defending as “unforgivable” as they suffered a 4-1 hammering against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley yesterday.

Goals from Harry Kane (two), Heung-min Son and Dele Alli gave Spurs an easy win.

Afterwards Klopp admitted that his decision to substitute defender Dejan Lovren just after the half-hour mark was due to the hapless Croatian’s performance, and not injury.

You can watch the Reds boss’ post-match press conference in full in the video below.