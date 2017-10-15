Video: Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho discuss Man Utd’s tactics at Liverpool

Manchester United’s tactics dominated the post-match discussion after their 0-0 draw at Liverpool yesterday.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho defended his tactics, which were designed to keep things tight at Anfield. He pointed to the strength in Liverpool’s midfield, where United were without Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick.

Mourinho’s counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, used his post-match press conference to acknowledge that United’s tactics had made life difficult for his team.

You can hear what the two managers had to say in the videos below.



