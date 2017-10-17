Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Maribor vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players need to pick themselves up after last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

The German boss said he and his squad will need to remind themselves that they put in a good display against United because that was not reflected in the result.

Klopp was speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Slovenia.

You can hear the the Liverpool manager’s comments in full in the video below.