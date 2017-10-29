Video: Jurgen Klopp relieved by beating Huddersfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his relief after yesterday’s 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Reds boss was speaking in his post-match press conference at Anfield. His side bounced back from last weekend’s thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur with a comfortable win and a clean sheet for the under-fire defence.

Klopp praised his side for coping with the pressure that had been heaped on them in the wake of recent results.

You can see his post-match press conference in full in the video below.