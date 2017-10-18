Video: Kevin De Bruyne’s hilarious tantrum with David Silva and Fernandinho

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne threw an entertaining teenage strop during last night’s Champions League win over Napoli.

The Belgium international was remonstrating with the match officials over a yellow card he had been shown as the players made their way off at half-time.

His team-mates Fernandinho, who had opened the discussions, and David Silva intervened to move De Bruyne along before he had chance to get himself into any more trouble.

But De Bruyne was intent on having his say and started screaming at his team-mates: “Let me talk! Let me talk!”