Video: Liverpool stars earns World Cup qualification in dramatic circumstances

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah scored a 94th-minute penalty to secure World Cup qualification for Egypt.

The Pharaoh’s booked their place at Russia 2018 with a dramatic 2-1 win over Congo last night.

Salah scored both of his side’s goals, with the winning goal coming deep into stoppage time.

As you can see in the video below, the Reds star stepped up to tuck away his spot-kick, prompting tears of joy from many of those in the stadium.