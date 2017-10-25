Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster discusses his hat-trick vs Brazil U17
Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has been discussing his hat-trick heroics after securing England’s place in the Under-17 World Cup final in India.
Brewster, aged 17, scored all three of England’s goals as they recorded a 3-1 win over Brazil in today’s semi-final.
In his post-match interview, the youngster said he was feeling great and over the moon with back-to-back hat-tricks.
He vowed he and his team-mates would work hard and do their best to win the final.
Here’s Brewster’s post-match interview…
Hat-trick hero @RhianBrewster9 is pumped to reach the #FIFAU17WC Final 👊 pic.twitter.com/oMYcw8KqOv
