Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster discusses his hat-trick vs Brazil U17

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has been discussing his hat-trick heroics after securing England’s place in the Under-17 World Cup final in India.

Brewster, aged 17, scored all three of England’s goals as they recorded a 3-1 win over Brazil in today’s semi-final.

In his post-match interview, the youngster said he was feeling great and over the moon with back-to-back hat-tricks.

He vowed he and his team-mates would work hard and do their best to win the final.

Here’s Brewster’s post-match interview…