Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster fires England U17 into the lead against Brazil U17
England Under-17s have taken an early lead against Brazil in their Under-17 World Cup semi-final in India.
Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, aged 17, broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.
He ghosted into the Brazil penalty area to get on the end of a delightful cross behind the Brazilian defensive line from Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Brewster’s first effort was saved by keeper Gabriel Brazao, but he tucked the rebound into the net for his fifth goal of the tournament.
Watch the goal in the video below.
GOAL!!!!!! @LFC star @RhianBrewster9 fires @England into an early lead #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/d345ZGwgWB
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 25, 2017