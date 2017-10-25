Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster fires England U17 into the lead against Brazil U17

England Under-17s have taken an early lead against Brazil in their Under-17 World Cup semi-final in India.

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, aged 17, broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

He ghosted into the Brazil penalty area to get on the end of a delightful cross behind the Brazilian defensive line from Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Brewster’s first effort was saved by keeper Gabriel Brazao, but he tucked the rebound into the net for his fifth goal of the tournament.

