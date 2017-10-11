Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster fires England U17 into the lead vs Mexico U17

England Under-17s have taken the lead against Mexico Under-17s in their second group game at the Under-17 World Cup in India.

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster broke the deadlock late in the first-half with a stunning free-kick, which you can see in the video below.

The 17-year-old striker curled his right-footed effort round the wall and into the top corner to give the Three Lions the lead.

Brewster’s club were among those to signal their appreciation of his goal.

England beat Chile 4-0 in their opening group game last weekend.