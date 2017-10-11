Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster fires England U17 into the lead vs Mexico U17
England Under-17s have taken the lead against Mexico Under-17s in their second group game at the Under-17 World Cup in India.
Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster broke the deadlock late in the first-half with a stunning free-kick, which you can see in the video below.
What. A. Goal 👊@RhianBrewster9 with an absolute worldie 👌#FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/sJ5UGwqu7h
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 11, 2017
The 17-year-old striker curled his right-footed effort round the wall and into the top corner to give the Three Lions the lead.
Brewster’s club were among those to signal their appreciation of his goal.
What a strike, Rhian! https://t.co/0K4UPljIzg
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 11, 2017
England beat Chile 4-0 in their opening group game last weekend.