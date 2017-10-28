Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scores and wins Golden Boot as England win U17 World Cup

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster was on the scoresheet as England Under-17s won the World Cup this afternoon.

The 17-year-old scored England’s first goal as they fought back to beat Spain Under-17s 5-2 and lift the trophy.

Brewster’s goal was his eighth of the tournament. It capped on excellent competition for the Reds starlet and ensured he won the Golden Boot by two goals.

You can see video footage of Brewster’s goal and a photo of him collecting the Golden Boot below.

Rhian Brewster pulls one back for @England's #YoungLions just before half time! Could a comeback be on the cards? #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/2tqK6lOg94 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 28, 2017



