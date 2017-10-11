Video: Man City’s Phil Foden scores as England beat Mexico in U17 World Cup
Manchester City starlet Phil Foden was on the scoresheet as England recorded a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Under-17 World Cup in India.
England made it two wins from two games in the group stage so far.
Foden scored England’s second goal as the took a 3-0 lead. But the Three Lions had a nervy finished after Mexico pulled two goals back.
A brilliant move finished emphatically by @ManCity youngster @PhilFoden 👊#YoungLions pic.twitter.com/jfqDpcsT2g
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 11, 2017
The City wonderkid, who has been fast-tracked into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad, also produced this magical piece of skill.
See ya 👋@PhilFoden is on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZQjHeYdoHr
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 11, 2017