Video: Man City’s Phil Foden scores as England beat Mexico in U17 World Cup

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden was on the scoresheet as England recorded a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Under-17 World Cup in India.

England made it two wins from two games in the group stage so far.

Foden scored England’s second goal as the took a 3-0 lead. But the Three Lions had a nervy finished after Mexico pulled two goals back.

The City wonderkid, who has been fast-tracked into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad, also produced this magical piece of skill.