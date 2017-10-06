Video: Man Utd keeper Sergio Romero keeps Argentina’s World Cup qualification hopes alive

Argentina are currently sitting outside the World Cup qualification places after a 0-0 draw against Peru last night.

It could have been worse if Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero hadn’t intervened to tip this free-kick over the bar and keep a clean sheet at La Bombonera.

Romero and his team-mates are now sixth in the table, with the top four going to the World Cup and the fifth-placed team going into a playoff.

Argentina are on on 25 points, level on points with last night’s opponents Peru, who are in fifth. Chile and Colombia, in third and fourth, respectively, are both on 26 points.