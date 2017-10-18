Video: Man Utd man spotted at PSG hotel

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was spotted arriving at Paris Saint-Germain’s hotel in Brussels last night, prompting speculation about his future.

The injured Belgium international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was seen leaving The Hotel, where PSG are staying ahead of tonight’s Champions League game against Anderlecht, in a Smart car.

Fellaini, aged 30, appeared to be attempting to keep a low profile given his choice of vehicle and the fact that he was wearing a hood over his distinctive hairdo.

But he was recognised and drove off without talking to the reports assembled outside the hotel.

Fellaini a été vu à l'hôtel du PSG en Belgique. Il aurait couru vers sa voiture après avoir aperçu des journalistes. pic.twitter.com/FD5vr8xp43 — LaCommuPSG (@LCPSG) October 18, 2017

The Sun claims PSG want to strengthen their midfield options in the January transfer window.

A more innocent explanation could be that he was visiting national team colleague Thomas Meunier.