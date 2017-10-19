Video: Man Utd players console hapless Benfica keeper Mile Svilar

Manchester United’s players consoled Benfica’s rookie goalkeeper Mile Svilar after he handed them the point in last night’s Champions League game.

A howler from 18-year-old Svilar gave United the only goal of the game.

The young keeper carried Marcus Rashford’s cross-cum-shot free-kick over his own goal-line after seemingly getting caught out by the flight of the ball and totally losing his bearings.

Striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Ander Herrera were among the Red Devils players to offer words of encouragement to Svilar after the final whistle.