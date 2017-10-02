Video: Man Utd starlet Angel Gomes scores for England after New Zealand in Under-17 World Cup warm up game
Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is currently in India to prepare for the upcoming Under-17 World Cup.
Gomes and his England Under-17 team start their campaign against Chile in Kolkata on October 8. Ahead of that, they played a warm-up game against New Zealand over the weekend.
Gomes, aged 17, got himself ready for the tournament by firing a penalty kick high into the roof of the net.
The game finished with a 3-2 win for England, but both sets of players took part in a shootout afterwards. It was at that stage that Gomes struck.
You can see his spot-kick in the video footage below.
@agomes_47's penalty for @England against @NZ_Football in the Warm-up game ahead of the #FIFAU17WC in India. @ManUtd @ManUtdMumbai #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cdKRnxlt6g
— Arpan (@Arpan1746) October 1, 2017
Angel Gomes' penalty from today's practice match between Eng U-17 & NZ U-17 at ASC. Eng won 3-2. #mufc pic.twitter.com/z1aHBewRnI
— Man United NM (@ManUtd_NM) October 1, 2017