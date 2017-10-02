Video: Man Utd starlet Angel Gomes scores for England after New Zealand in Under-17 World Cup warm up game

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is currently in India to prepare for the upcoming Under-17 World Cup.

Gomes and his England Under-17 team start their campaign against Chile in Kolkata on October 8. Ahead of that, they played a warm-up game against New Zealand over the weekend.

Gomes, aged 17, got himself ready for the tournament by firing a penalty kick high into the roof of the net.

The game finished with a 3-2 win for England, but both sets of players took part in a shootout afterwards. It was at that stage that Gomes struck.

You can see his spot-kick in the video footage below.