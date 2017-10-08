Video: Man Utd starlet Angel Gomes scores for England in U17 World Cup
Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes was on the scoresheet for England Under-17s with a stunning free-kick in today’s World Cup opener against Chile.
Gomes fired in the fourth goal in a 4-0 win for England in Kolkata, India.
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi had given the Three Lions an early lead, while Jadon Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, scored a brace.
You can see Gomes finding the net with his free-kick in the video below.
Goooooal! Stunning free-kick and the outfield player had no chance! Angel Gomes scores for @England! 4-0! pic.twitter.com/GNcx3YXeo7
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 8, 2017
Writing on Twitter after the game, Gomes said: “Great 4-0 win vs Chile, happy with my goal but happier with the 3points we keep going!”
Great 4-0 win vs Chile, happy with my goal but happier with the 3points we keep going!@England
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) October 8, 2017