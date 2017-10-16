Video: Man Utd’s Andreas Pereira scores a beauty for Valencia
Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira scored a delightful goal for his loan club Valencia over the weekend.
Pereira’s scored Los Che’s sixth goal in a 3-6 away win at Real Betis on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Brazilian starlet struck from outside the box in the 93rd minute of the match after coming on as a substitute in the second half.
The result moved Valencia back up to second in La Liga after Real Madrid had leapfrogged them with victory on Saturday.
