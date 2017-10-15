Video: Man Utd’s Angel Gomes and Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe help England U17 to victory vs Iraq U17

England Under-17s have made it through the group stage of the Under-17 World Cup with a 100 per cent record.

They recorded a 4-0 win over Iraq Under-17s in their final group game yesterday.

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes opened the scoring, with Arsenal’s Emile Rowe Smith adding a second. Reading’s Danny Loader doubled the scoreline with a brace. Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon provided the ammunition for both of Loader’s strikes.

You can see all four of England’s goals in the order they were scored in the video below.