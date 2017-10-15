Video: Man Utd’s Angel Gomes and Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe help England U17 to victory vs Iraq U17
England Under-17s have made it through the group stage of the Under-17 World Cup with a 100 per cent record.
They recorded a 4-0 win over Iraq Under-17s in their final group game yesterday.
Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes opened the scoring, with Arsenal’s Emile Rowe Smith adding a second. Reading’s Danny Loader doubled the scoreline with a brace. Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon provided the ammunition for both of Loader’s strikes.
You can see all four of England’s goals in the order they were scored in the video below.
.@England's #YoungLions got an early lead against Iraq thanks to @ManUtd's Angel Gomes! #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/JalEMm2B9O
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 14, 2017
Emile Smith Rowe doubles @England's #YoungLions lead with a tidy finish #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/FT9GL0UQJ3
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 14, 2017
It's another goal for @England! ⚽️@ReadingFC's Danny Loader kept his cool to increase the #YoungLions' lead to three goals pic.twitter.com/dBHEiKT7DX
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 14, 2017
Steven Sessegnon ➡️ Danny Loader ⚽️
It's that combination again for @England #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/NqIFE5yWM5
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 14, 2017