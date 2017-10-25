Video: Marcus Rashford tries to put Jesse Lingard off his interview game

Manchester United match-winner Jesse Lingard had team-mate Marcus Rashford to contend with as he delivered his post-match interview after yesterday’s win at Swansea City.

Lingard was man of the match after scoring both goals in a 0-2 away win at the Liberty Stadium.

But as he faced the cameras after the final whistle, Rashford lurked off-screen making funny noises towards his mate.

Rashford’s antics were referenced by both Lingard and the interviewer.

Composed in front of goal and in front of the cameras – despite @MarcusRashford's best efforts to distract him 😂 Here's tonight's star man: pic.twitter.com/c86UMg0zUD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2017

Lingard and Rashford had earlier combined beautifully for the opening goal. Watch that by clicking here.