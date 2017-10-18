Video: Maribor 0-7 Liverpool (goals and highlights)

Liverpool thrashed Maribor to move to the top of their Champions League group yesterday evening.

The Reds bounced back after drawing their first two games with a thumping victory in Slovenia. That result, coupled with Sevilla’s surprise 5-1 defeat at Spartak Moscow, saw the Premier League side take control of the group.

Goals from Roberto Firmino (two), Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah (two), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured an easy win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can see all the goals in the video below.