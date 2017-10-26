Video: Mauricio Pochettino accuses Spurs players of watching second-half as spectators vs West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says his side lost focus in last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United.
He claimed his players had watched the second-half as spectators on the pitch.
Spurs were leading 2-0 at half-time, but crashed out of the competition as the Hammers came from behind to record a 2-3 win at Wembley.
Pochettino said he was very disappointed and said his team had been a different one in the second-half to the first.
"We lost focus. It's so difficult to explain."
🗣️ Mauricio was left frustrated with our display in the second-half at Wembley last night. pic.twitter.com/pqwoaEwLp2
