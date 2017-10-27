Video: Mauricio Pochettino confirms Harry Kane won’t be risked vs Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he cannot afford to risk star striker Harry Kane against Manchester United tomorrow lunchtime.

As we reported earlier, the England international suffered a minor strain of his left hamstring during last weekend’s win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Pochettino will not risk Kane, who has started the season with 13 goals in 12 games, causing further damage to the muscle by playing at Old Trafford.

Here his comments in full in the video below.