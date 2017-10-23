Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Spurs 4-1 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke about his side’s comfortable 4-1 win over Liverpool in his post-match press conference.

Yesterday’s victory at Wembley moved the north Londoners level on points with second place Manchester United.

The Argentine boss confirmed that star striker Harry Kane, who scored two of Spurs’ four goals, was substituted because he was tired and not because he had sustained an injury.

You can watch Pochettino’s post-match press conference in full in the video below.