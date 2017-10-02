Video: Mauricio Pochettino hugs each Spurs player after Huddersfield game
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino waited on the touchline at the John Smith’s Stadium to congratulate each of his players after Saturday’s 0-4 win over Huddersfield Town.
Pochettino hugged every Spurs player as they made their way down the tunnel after the final whistle.
The Argentine boss shared a particularly vociferous handshake, followed by a hug, with striker Harry Kane, who had scored two of Spurs’ four goals.
You can see Pochettino greeting his players in the video below.
A job well done and a hug for every player in Huddersfield. 🙌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/DdQv1xWtmj
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 30, 2017