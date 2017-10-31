Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Spurs vs Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has held his post-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Real Madrid at Wembley.

The Argentine boss said he is confident that striker Harry Kane, who returned to training today after a hamstring injury, will be fit enough to face the holders.

He also said he was pleased to have midfielder Dele Alli back from the suspension that kept him out of Spurs’ first three group games.

