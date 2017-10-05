Video: Mesut Ozil in the gym as he recovers from knee injury

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was in the gym today as he continues his recovery from a short-term knee injury.

The Germany international has been forced to miss the current international games. He has been sidelined since the win against West Bromwich Albion on September 25.

But Ozil says he is working hard in the gym and shared video footage of him performing bench presses to demonstrate the point.

