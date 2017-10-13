Video: Mesut Ozil with a rare misplaced pass… to his dog

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil usually pinpoint accuracy for his key passes and assists, but he was off target yesterday afternoon.

The Germany international was having a kickabout in his garden on Thursday. After performing some ball juggling skills in his socks on his decking, Ozil tried to bring his pug, Balbao, into the game.

But the pooch was clearly unimpressed by his master’s wayward pass.

You can see Ozil failing to find his man’s best friend in the video below.