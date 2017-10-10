Video: Olivier Giroud scores as France beat Belarus to qualify for World Cup

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud was on the scoresheet as France secured qualification for the 2018 World Cup this evening.

Antoine Griezmann scored Les Bleus’ other goal as they recorded a 2-1 win over Belarus at the Stade de France this evening to book their place in Russia next summer.

Giroud’s goal was his 28th for his country and puts him seventh on the list of France’s all-time leading goalscorers. You can see his goal in the video below.