Video: Olivier Giroud’s stunning goal for Arsenal at Red Star Belgrade

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored an excellent late winner in tonight’s Europa League clash at Red Star Belgrade.

The France international produced a stunning overhead kick to hook the ball into the net for the only goal of the game.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere clipped the ball into the penalty area, Theo Walcott flicked the ball across goal with a header, and Giroud produced his inventive finish.

You can see Giroud’s goal in the video below.