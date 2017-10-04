Video: Paul Pogba in the gym recovering from hamstring injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared video footage of him at work in the gym as he starts his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The France international, aged 24, is expected to miss up to two months of action with the tear he picked up during the Champions League win over FC Basel last month.

Pogba is already starting to put some strain on his injured hamstring as part of what he described as a “Bruce Lee style” workout.

See for yourself in the video below.