Video: Paul Pogba in the gym
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared video footage of him working out in the gym as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
The France international, aged 24, is seen putting in a shift on a step machine.
Using a video game analogy to describe his wait for a return to action, Pogba commented that he was still “loading”.
The Red Devils’ record signing has been sidelined since pulling up in the Champions League win over Basel last month.
Loading… @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/CwYthdCno4
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 15, 2017