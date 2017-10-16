Video: Paul Pogba in the gym

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared video footage of him working out in the gym as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The France international, aged 24, is seen putting in a shift on a step machine.

Using a video game analogy to describe his wait for a return to action, Pogba commented that he was still “loading”.

The Red Devils’ record signing has been sidelined since pulling up in the Champions League win over Basel last month.