Video: Paul Pogba running on grass

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba appears to have taken another step forward in his recovery from the hamstring injury he suffered last month.

The 24-year-old posted video footage of him running on grass.

He starts of doing something that looks like it belongs in Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks. It certainly looks like it would put him hamstring under plenty of strain.

Pogba then move into running with high knees, before breaking into a run that is not quite a full sprint but is certainly faster than a jog.