Video and Photos: Man City’s Phil Foden scores and wins Golden Ball as England U17 win World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was crowned the best player in the tournament as England Under-17s won the World Cup today.

The 17-year-old starlet scored the third and fifth goals in England’s 5-2 win over Spain Under-17s this afternoon.

After the final whistle, Foden was presented with the Golden Ball, as well as his winner’s medal.

Here’s the City youngster putting England into the lead at 3-2.

.@England have done it!!! Phil Foden completes the comeback for the #YoungLions who now lead 3-2 in the #FIFAU17WC final! pic.twitter.com/PiEPKD14qo — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 28, 2017

Here’s Foden scoring the fifth goal, after an excellent piece of control.

Hudson Odoi ➡️ Foden 👊 What a pass. What a goal. Phil Foden makes it 🖐 for @England in the #FIFAU17WC final! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YjOKLIKovC — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 28, 2017

And here’s a photo of him being presented with the Golden Ball. Previous winners of the Golden Ball include Kelechi Iheanacho, Toni Kroos, Anderson, Cesc Fabregas and Landon Donovan.

Here’s what Foden had to say about his efforts, before being dragged back into the celebrations.