Video and Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Benfica game

Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington training ground today as the prepare to host Benfica in tomorrow’s Champions League group game.

After Marcus Rashford’s goal gave the Red Devils a 0-1 win at the Estadio da Luz two weeks ago, they host the Portuguese giants at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in the return fixture.

You can see the United squad at work on the training ground in the wake of their win over Tottenham Hotspur in the video and selection of photos below.