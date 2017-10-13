Video and Photos: Mauricio Pochettino visits new Spurs stadium

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has paid his first visit to the club’s new stadium.

With building work ongoing adjacent to the site of the north London club’s former White Hart Lane ground, Pochettino and his staff took a tour to see how the construction is progressing.

The Argentine boss described Spurs’ future home as a “dream come true”. He also thanked chairman Daniel Levy, who joined him for the visit.

Pochettino said: “I think it’s amazing, beautiful, so difficult to find the words.

“I can say thank you to Daniel, because that dream is amazing.

🗣️ “The new stadium will be a dream come true.” Mauricio and his staff visit the #SpursNewStadium site with chairman Daniel Levy. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u9OCkUF1Ep — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 13, 2017

Taking a trip around our future home… #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/5sFdQQU8GU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 13, 2017

The new 61,559-seat stadium is due to be ready for the 2018/19 season. Spurs host Bournemouth at their temporary home, Wembley, tomorrow afternoon.