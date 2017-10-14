Video: Players come out of the tunnel ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd

These were the scenes as both sets of players left their dressing rooms and made their way out of the tunnel ahead of today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester United.

In-form United striker Romelu Lukaku was bringing up the rear. He was the last player to join the queue in the Anfield tunnel and the last to enter the Anfield pitch ahead of kick-off.

You can see the Liverpool and United players walking out of the tunnel and onto the pitch in the video below.