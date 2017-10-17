Video: Raheem Sterling rejects Arsenal transfer rumours

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has rejected speculation linking him with a transfer to Arsenal.

The England international was touted for a move to the Emirates Stadium as a makeweight in deal to take Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction during the last transfer window.

But Sterling says he didn’t even have to talk about the Gunners’ interest to coach Pep Guardiola because he knew he was staying.

He told a pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s game against Napoli: “I didn’t have any negative thoughts or anything bad about it. I just woke up one day with England, seen it and didn’t believe a word of it. Until I heard something from the manager, then I would believe it, so it wasn’t something that I was worried about.

“I think Pep is an honest guy and he would have spoke to me before that, so I didn’t need to worry about it and I didn’t think about, not one minute.”