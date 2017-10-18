Video: Real Madrid 1-1 Spurs (highlights and goals)

Tottenham Hotspur put in an impressive performance in Spain to secure a 1-1 draw with European champions Real Madrid last night.

The Premier League side took a first-half lead at the Bernabeu when Raphael Varane deflected Harry Kane’s flick into his own net.

Madrid equalised shortly before the break through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after right-back Serge Aurier had lunged in inside the box.

You can see highlight from the game, including both goals, in the video below.