Video: Rhian Brewster scores his and England’s second goal in U17 World Cup semi-final

England have regained the lead in their Under-17 World Cup semi-final against Brazil in India.

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster scored his and England’s second goal of the game to give the Young Lions a 2-1 lead.

Brewster, aged 17, struck from close range after a low cross into the six yard box from Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon.

The goal was Brewster’s sixth of the tournament, which means he is the outright leader in the goalscoring charts at the moment.

You can see Brewster’s second goal in the video below. Click here to watch his first goal.